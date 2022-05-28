Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $175,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marlowe Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 137.0% in the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 311.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Booking by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.79.

Booking stock opened at $2,265.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,194.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,282.54. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.