Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $148,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 21,500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,769,000 after buying an additional 803,428 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,425,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after buying an additional 416,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

ROST opened at $87.31 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

