Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $134,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 119.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.02 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.04 and a 200-day moving average of $125.07.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

