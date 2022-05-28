Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 102.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.84. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

