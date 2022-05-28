Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $69,233,000. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7,038.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 243,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 239,864 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 321,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 232,261 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 875,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,011 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $272.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.81. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.84.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

