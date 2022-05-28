Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 2,045 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 4,755.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 593,120 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 2,086.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 469,792 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Graco by 757.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 401,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Graco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

NYSE:GGG opened at $63.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.33. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

