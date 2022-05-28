Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 120,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 978,326 shares.The stock last traded at $27.90 and had previously closed at $26.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YOU shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.74.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 259,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,473,501.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $120,270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,013,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,983,573.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,010,744 shares of company stock valued at $25,908,671.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

