Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Down 84.2% in May

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the April 30th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE CLAS remained flat at $$9.80 on Friday. 232,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,211. Class Acceleration has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Class Acceleration during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Class Acceleration during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Class Acceleration by 69.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Class Acceleration during the fourth quarter worth $3,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire business in digital learning industry.

