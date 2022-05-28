ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBA. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

UBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $728.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

