ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBZ opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.69.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBZ shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $105,534.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $248,390.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,284.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,261 shares of company stock worth $1,627,264 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

