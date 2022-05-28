ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alamo Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

ALG stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $160.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $362.01 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Alamo Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.