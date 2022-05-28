ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CapStar Financial worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTR. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 76.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 288,638 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the third quarter worth $3,902,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 128,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $30.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTR. StockNews.com lowered CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

