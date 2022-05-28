ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of MarineMax worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

