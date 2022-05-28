ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $684,000 in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NOW as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 306.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE DNOW opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.71.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. NOW had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

