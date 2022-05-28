ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $919,000 Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,191 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $67,140,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 869,617 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,454,000 after purchasing an additional 626,554 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,450,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,668,000 after purchasing an additional 517,741 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.90.

Shares of RCI opened at $51.60 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

