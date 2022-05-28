ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 711.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 2,100 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 271,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,018.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $889.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.44.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $636.08 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

