ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Quidel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $103.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.02. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.83.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.36. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.05 million. Quidel had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

