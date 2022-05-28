ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ONE Group Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 10.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STKS. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.41.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 42.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

