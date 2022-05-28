CL King Initiates Coverage on The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

CL King assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,071 shares of company stock valued at $18,597,017. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,209,000 after purchasing an additional 96,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

