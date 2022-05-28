Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 0.8% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $6,039,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,946,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,825,000 after acquiring an additional 559,742 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9,544.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 38,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

NYSE:C opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.