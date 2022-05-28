CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.94.

CIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

TSE:CIX traded up C$0.08 on Monday, reaching C$15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,705. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$13.90 and a 1-year high of C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.76, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 7.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.45.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$633.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

