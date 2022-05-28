Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $22.76 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a market cap of $431.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Chuy’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.