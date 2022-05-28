Churchill China plc (CHH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 17.30 on June 27th

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.22) per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This is a boost from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $6.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of £154.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,422.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,588.46. Churchill China has a 1-year low of GBX 1,300 ($16.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,050 ($25.80).

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

