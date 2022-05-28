Churchill China plc (CHH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 17.30 on June 27th

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.22) per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This is a boost from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $6.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of £154.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,422.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,588.46. Churchill China has a 1-year low of GBX 1,300 ($16.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,050 ($25.80).
Churchill China Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.