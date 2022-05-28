ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 100.6% from the April 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

IMOS stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $33.50. 12,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.88. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 19.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

