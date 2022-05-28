China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.
China Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.
