China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHNR Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of China Natural Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.