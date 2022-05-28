Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $670.31 million and $52.55 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,378,771 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

