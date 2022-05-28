Chia Network Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $706.98 or 0.02438718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00509318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00032600 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008743 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars.

