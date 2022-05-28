Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CHWY has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.95.

NYSE CHWY opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 23.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,979,000 after buying an additional 1,674,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

