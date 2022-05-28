Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.20.

CHK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,823,966. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,314,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,075,000 after purchasing an additional 861,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,907,000 after purchasing an additional 987,188 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CHK traded up $2.95 on Friday, hitting $103.15. 1,485,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average is $75.34. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $103.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.17.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

