Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$8.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$906.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.65. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$8.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.79.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

