Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 27th

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$8.66 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.01 and a 1-year high of C$8.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00. The firm has a market cap of C$906.10 million and a PE ratio of -4.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.79.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

