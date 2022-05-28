Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.30% of Charter Communications worth $3,861,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 61,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,836,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR stock opened at $509.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $511.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.17. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.33 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $689.78.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

