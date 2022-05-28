Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHFGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWBHF. Cowen dropped their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

CWBHF stock remained flat at $$0.45 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 263,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,134. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Charlotte’s Web has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

About Charlotte’s Web (Get Rating)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Charlotte's Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.