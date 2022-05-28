Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWBHF. Cowen dropped their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

CWBHF stock remained flat at $$0.45 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 263,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,134. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Charlotte’s Web has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

Charlotte’s Web ( OTCMKTS:CWBHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

