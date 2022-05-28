CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 5,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 65,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.35 price objective on CHAR Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93. The company has a market cap of C$30.71 million and a PE ratio of -5.61.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into clean energy and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar designed and developed to capture noxious hydrogen sulfide; Cleanfyre, a form of bio coal that allows large industrial users to switch from heavy greenhouse gas (GHG) emission fossil coal to GHG-neutral bio coal; and equipment for industrial water treatment.

