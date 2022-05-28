Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Stock Price Down 7%

Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF – Get Rating) traded down 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. 12,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 165,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.

