Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Stock Price Down 7%

Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF – Get Rating) traded down 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. 12,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 165,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.
Chalice Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLDFF)
