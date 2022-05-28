ChainX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $286,710.00 (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, ChainX has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003907 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and $286,710.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

