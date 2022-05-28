Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,508 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $57,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,733,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

