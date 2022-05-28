Centric Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $161,027.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00031404 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars.

