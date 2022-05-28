Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $72.41

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.41 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 64.30 ($0.81). Cenkos Securities shares last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 25,846 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26. The firm has a market cap of £36.57 million and a P/E ratio of 10.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Cenkos Securities’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 5.04%. Cenkos Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Andrew Boorman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,556.69). Also, insider Julian Morse sold 92,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.91), for a total value of £66,920.40 ($84,208.38).

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

