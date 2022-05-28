Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Trading Up 3.8%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.68 and last traded at $45.68. 14,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 689% from the average session volume of 1,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

CLNXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €70.00 ($74.47) to €65.00 ($69.15) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €66.00 ($70.21) to €67.00 ($71.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

