Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celestica (CLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.