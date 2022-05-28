Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.98.

CZOO opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. Cazoo Group has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cazoo Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cazoo Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

