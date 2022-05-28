Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) were down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.85. Approximately 8,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,749,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. Univest Sec started coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

