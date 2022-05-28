Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $95.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.53.

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $399.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

