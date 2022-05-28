Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CUPUF stock remained flat at $$14.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. Caribbean Utilities has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $15.99.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)
