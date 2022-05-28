Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CUPUF stock remained flat at $$14.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. Caribbean Utilities has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2021, its installed generating capacity is 161 megawatts. It also operates a transmission and distribution system, including 8 transformer substations with approximately 387 miles of overhead high-voltage, 53.8 miles of underground high-voltage, and 14 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

