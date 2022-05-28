Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAPC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 7,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,320. Capstone Companies has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of -1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet light bars, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

