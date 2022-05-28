Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.28. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $110.29 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

