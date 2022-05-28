Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Up 109.1% in May

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. 7,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,976. Capcom has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.

Get Capcom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.