Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered Canopy Growth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $13.65.
CGC stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.98. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.
About Canopy Growth (Get Rating)
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.