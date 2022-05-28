Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered Canopy Growth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $13.65.

CGC stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.98. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,451 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

