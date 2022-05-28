Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.15 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share.

NYSE:CM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $51.14 and a 52-week high of $66.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 44.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $73,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after purchasing an additional 495,127 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $14,810,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,164.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 130,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 119,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 148.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

